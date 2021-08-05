Thore Cash (TCH) Market Cap Achieves $54,796.81

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $54,796.81 and approximately $86,193.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.70 or 0.00364236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000706 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

