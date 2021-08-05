Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $6.39 on Thursday, hitting $112.19. 119,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

