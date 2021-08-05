Thomas W. Toomey Sells 60,000 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,097.42, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after buying an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $104,584,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UDR by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after buying an additional 2,128,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in UDR by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,823,000 after buying an additional 907,333 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

