TheStreet Lowers Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

