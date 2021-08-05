The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.22).

WEIR opened at GBX 1,688.50 ($22.06) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.80. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,168.50 ($15.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,869.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

