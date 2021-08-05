The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Increased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $244,871,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.59. 534,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409,126. The company has a market capitalization of $320.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.74, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

