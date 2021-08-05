The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.36. The Walt Disney reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 612.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

Shares of DIS traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.64. The stock had a trading volume of 500,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,409,126. The company has a market cap of $320.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.87.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $259,279,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

