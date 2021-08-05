The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

The Timken has increased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of The Timken stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $75.53. 529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,155. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The Timken has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,304 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $3,322,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,040,629.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,531. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

