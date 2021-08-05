The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36), Yahoo Finance reports. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%.
Shares of PGR opened at $95.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.
In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
The Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.