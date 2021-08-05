The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

