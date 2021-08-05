The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Lowered to $33.00

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.96, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

