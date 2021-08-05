The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,063 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

NYSE HIG opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

