The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.43% from the company’s previous close.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €59.55 ($70.05).

EPA:BNP opened at €52.01 ($61.19) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €53.36. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

