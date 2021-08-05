The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Lufax (NYSE:LU) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $9.80 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.30.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LU. Macquarie started coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.40.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $7.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lufax has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lufax during the second quarter worth $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lufax by 293.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.