The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

NYSE GEO opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.