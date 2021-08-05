The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $145.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $177.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.28.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $165.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.33. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

