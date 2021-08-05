The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.560-$3.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57. The Chemours has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other The Chemours news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,005 shares of company stock worth $1,638,024 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

