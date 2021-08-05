The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW stock opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $924,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,991.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $3,608,136.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,514,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 422,687 shares of company stock worth $30,816,443. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

