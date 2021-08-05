The Boeing Company Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

Shares of BA stock opened at $226.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 2,261.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

