The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.71. 63,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,236. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.96.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

