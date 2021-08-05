Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

TRVCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tervita from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tervita presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

