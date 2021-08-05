Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 7,485 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.4% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,871 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.59. 8,677,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,654,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.