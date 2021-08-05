Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $4.13 on Thursday, hitting $176.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,678,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,176. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.07 billion, a PE ratio of 174.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.