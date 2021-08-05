Terril Brothers Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 0.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,119. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.68. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $74.94 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

