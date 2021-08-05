Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Teradata by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teradata by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth $96,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.53. 797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,577. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.