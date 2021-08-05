Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $8,409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $2,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.44. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

