TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $36.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.46.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $129,663,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $102,402,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $55,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $55,243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $54,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

TIXT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.17. 69,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.67.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

