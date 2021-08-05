Telos (TLOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $112,162.00

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Telos has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Telos has a total market cap of $37.72 million and $112,162.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

