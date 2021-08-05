Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telit Communications PLC (LON:TCM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 228 ($2.98). Telit Communications shares last traded at GBX 226 ($2.95), with a volume of 107,642 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.52. The company has a market capitalization of £303.72 million and a PE ratio of 68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Telit Communications (LON:TCM)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telit Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telit Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.