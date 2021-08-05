Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $213.71 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $145.76 and a 12 month high of $216.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.11.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

