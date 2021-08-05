Tectonic Advisors LLC Trims Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 19.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 94.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 104.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner stock opened at $289.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $299.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.56.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 59.27% and a net margin of 13.06%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,196,948. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.17.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.