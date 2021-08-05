Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Mplx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mplx by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

MPLX opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

