Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $624.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $627.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $532.20.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

