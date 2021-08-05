Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

