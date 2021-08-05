Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 446 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 80,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,384,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $168.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

