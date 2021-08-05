Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$33.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

TECK.B stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$27.22. 586,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,365. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.47. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

