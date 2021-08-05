Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$33.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

TECK.B stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$27.22. 586,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,365. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.47. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.