TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. TechTarget updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $7.35 on Thursday, reaching $80.94. 3,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,650. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.49.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,952. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

