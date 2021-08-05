TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 116.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 43.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.41.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

