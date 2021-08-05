TCW Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GLDD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 252,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,557. The company has a market cap of $944.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

