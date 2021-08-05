TCW Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,448,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,166 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $15,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRZ. BTIG Research raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

