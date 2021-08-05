TCW Group Inc. Has $10.64 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.44.

ZS stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,724. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of -143.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.88 and a fifty-two week high of $248.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,892,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

