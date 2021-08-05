TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $630.83. 567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,669. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $627.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

