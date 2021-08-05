TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.99

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 2190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $756.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 96.75% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

In related news, Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.