Taylor Wimpey’s (TWODF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TWODF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Liberum Capital raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

OTCMKTS TWODF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.30. 1,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.