Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 410.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at $657,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 820,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.29. 919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,677. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $71.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

