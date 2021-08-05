Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Twilio makes up 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $379.17. The stock had a trading volume of 38,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,725. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.83 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

