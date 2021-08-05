Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.14. 33,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,281. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,716 shares of company stock valued at $16,430,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

