Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Ebix worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ebix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ebix by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ebix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ebix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of Ebix stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $30.19. 2,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.