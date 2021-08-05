Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,188 shares during the period. Zuora accounts for about 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,618.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $79,327.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,192 shares in the company, valued at $247,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.58. 20,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,245. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

