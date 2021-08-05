Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 27,842 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of RHP traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.70. 8,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,495. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.